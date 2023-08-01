City of Gordon under boil water notice

City leaders are asking residents to conserve water as much as possible.

GORDON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Gordon is under a boil water notice due to an 8-inch water main break.

According to City Hall, last night around 9 p.m. the main broke.

Today, City of Gordon Public Works workers are working to repair it. Once repaired, residents are asked to conserve and boil water until further notice.

If you have any further questions, contact Gordon City Hall at 478-628-2222.