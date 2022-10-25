City of Forsyth seeing several public safety leadership changes

City of Forsyth seeing changes in several Public Safety roles Public Safety

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Forsyth’s public safety sectors are transitioning into a new era of leadership.

One of those changes happened recently with the swearing in of a new fire chief. Kevin Bunn took on the position on October 1.

He was previously a training chief for the Forsyth Fire Department. As he takes on the new role, it’s something he’s always wanted to do.

“This is home, so I have invested interest in whatever happens here is my biggest thing,” he said.

Bunn says the transition into the new role has been smooth, but as the city grows, he wants to work with city leaders to expand the department.

He says the community’s safety is his biggest priority.

“They can reach out to me any time they want to,” he said. “We can sit down and have a meeting, breakfast, they can come by here, I can go to wherever they’re at. I’m open. I’m not hiding. Anybody can come see me any day.”

The city is also looking to fill its police chief position.

City Manager Janice Hall says the search is top of mind.

“We have an 8-week contract with a consultant,” she said. “He will help us not only recruit for a police chief but also with police officers, and then he’ll do an evaluation of the department as a whole if there’s any recommendations of any additional changes that need to be made.”

In her more than 25 years of working for the city, Hall says the changes in leadership are common, but leaders want the community to know they’re working quickly to fill the position.

“Things continue to run,” she said. “We still have a safe community, and if there’s anything that they have any concerns about, they can always call myself or any of the elected officials to talk about it.”

We spoke with interim police chief Alexander Daniels, who says there are certain qualities the city is looking for.

“Somebody with new ideas that can make sure that the department grows and that we keep up with new challenges that we are going to have in the future,” he said.

The city is hoping to get its state certification back once the police chief position is filled. For information on the position or to apply, click here.