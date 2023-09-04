City of Forsyth mourns death of councilman Ralph Ogletree
Councilman Ralph Ogletree died Friday morning.
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Forsyth is mourning the loss of a second city councilmen.
Councilman Ralph Ogletree died Friday morning. Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson posted about the death on his Facebook page.
The mayor called Ogletree a true dedicated public servant and a kind man who loved his community.
Ogletree was appointed to council on August 8th to fill the vacant seat after the July death of Councilman Melvin Lawrence.