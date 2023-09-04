City of Forsyth mourns death of councilman Ralph Ogletree

Councilman Ralph Ogletree died Friday morning.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Forsyth is mourning the loss of a second city councilmen.

his Facebook page. Councilman Ralph Ogletree died Friday morning. Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson posted about the death on

The mayor called Ogletree a true dedicated public servant and a kind man who loved his community.