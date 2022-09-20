City of Dublin appoints new Police Chief

Chief Moon has been with the Police Department since 1998, and brings over 30 years of experience.

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Dublin Police Department has a new Police Chief. Keith Moon was appointed to the position on September 15, after serving as Interim Police Chief since December 2021.

Since being with the department, Chief Moon has taken on several rolls. He has worked in the Patrol Division and served as an Instructor for the Tactical team.

We spoke with Chief Moon on what he’s most looking forward to in the new role.

“My favorite part has always been, even when I was at the Sheriff’s Department just being out with the community. I just love it. You know there’s times when we have to do our job and I get that, but most of the time our interactions with the public are positive,” he said.

According to Chief Moon, he has three goals in his new position: