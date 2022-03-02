China Express robbed at gunpoint

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night just after 10:00p.m. at the China Express, located at 1493 Gray Highway. It was reported that the suspect, described as a young male, wearing all black with his face covered, approached an employee at the dumpster in the back of the restaurant. The suspect pulled out a gun and walked the employee back inside the restaurant demanding the employees to give him the money from the register. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store on foot, no one was injured.