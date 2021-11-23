Chilly start to the week in Middle Georgia



The week started out with rain, early this morning, but high pressure has moved in to help clear us out for the evening.

Cold air will continue to filter in through the evening, expect our low temps to fall to around freezing by early Tuesday morning.

The cold air mass will help to keep our temps mainly in the mid 50s Tuesday, but we should get plenty of sunshine as well.



High pressure will be keeping us dry and cool through Thanksgiving before our next system brings a threat for a few showers.

We will be getting a bit of a warm up ahead of the next cold front, bringing our highs to the mid 60s.

Unfortunately the warm up will be short lived and highs will fall back to the 50s for Black Friday.



The weekend is looking pretty uneventful for us in Middle Georgia with cool conditions and temps slowly warming into the start of next week.