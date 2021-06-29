Child tax credits are coming soon

The child tax credits are apart of the American Rescue Plan.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Senator Jon Ossoff visited Macon Tuesday, to announce that relief is coming for Georgia families.

Senator Ossoff visited Jimmie Samuels Head Start at Agnes Barden Elementary school. He toured the school and visited several classrooms. After the tour, Senator Ossoff announced 90 percent of Georgia families will receive monthly tax refunds for the rest of the year.

“These are trying times and remain trying times for Georgia families. A lot of families have credit card bills piling up, power, light, gas bills that they can’t keep up with, car payment, child care, and a pandemic that’s made life much much more difficult,” Senator Ossoff said.

Starting July 15th, families with two parent households that make up to $150,000 jointly, or single parent households that make up to $112,500, will get either $300 for children under the age of 6 or $250 for children ages 6 to 17.

“This is a major announcement of tax relief for the people, for working families here in Georgia,” Senator Ossoff said.

After the press conference, Senator Ossoff joined county leaders for a roundtable discussion that was closed to the press. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says many families were dramatically impacted by the pandemic.

“I am so happy to stand here today with our Senator Ossoff who has lead the way with the rescue money,” Mayor Miller said. “We certainly appreciate your effort and your hard work that you put into this to make sure that our most needy are taken care of.”

Child Tax Credit Information: