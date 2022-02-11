Chief Justice Nahmias of Supreme Court of Georgia resigns

Photo Credit to Supreme Court of Georgia

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Chief Justice Nahmias announced Friday, February 11th, that he will be resigning from the Supreme Court of Georgia.

According to a release from the Supreme Court of Georgia, Nahmias’ exit will be effective July 17th of 2022, the last day of the court’s next term. Chief Justice Nahmias made note of all his years of service on Georgia’s highest court, as well as a federal prosecutor in a hand-delivered letter of resignation to Governor Brian Kemp. Chief Justice Nahmias was first appointed to the Supreme Court in 2009, and has written more than 470 opinions and joined more than 2,700 others within his time as a Justice.

Chief Justice Nahmias said in his letter that “after several months of reflection and prayer” he has decided to spend more time with his family, and has not yet decided what path his legal career will take next.

Nahmias was born in Atlanta, and graduated from Briarcliff High School, attended Duke University, as well as Harvard Law School where he graduated and served on the law review. His career has led him to serve in several other locations such as Washington D.C., where he has served as a line prosecutor, federal prosecutor, senior Justice Department official, and more.