Cherry Blossom Festival sees strong economic impact in 2023

The community received a $5.5 million-dollar economic impact during the Cherry Blossom Festival.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Cherry Blossom Festival announced it saw stellar economic impact from the 2023 festival this past March.

Numbers show the community received a $5.5 million-dollar economic impact during the 10 days of the Cherry Blossom Festival. Additionally, Cherry Blossom saw a 21.2 percent increase in visitors who traveled more than 50 miles to the festival. And those visitors stayed an average of 1.3 days.

“We were overjoyed to share the ‘Pinkest Party on Earth’ with our Macon-Bibb community and welcome our visitors from near and far,” said Festival CEO Stacy Moore. “We are pleased with the substantial increase of guests from a 50+ mile radius and consider it further validation of the impact Macon, Georgia’s International Cherry Blossom Festival has at a local, regional and state level.”

Founded by Carolyn Crayton in 1982, the International Cherry Blossom Festival works to enhance the quality of life, community fellowship, and civic pride of all Macon and Middle Georgia residents through the encouragement, development, and coordination of selected recreational, cultural, educational and social activities.

The 2024 Festival will take place March 15-24, 2024.