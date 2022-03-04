Cherry Blossom Festival implements “Clear Bag Policy” for this year’s festivities

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Cherry Blossom Festival is implementing some policies concerning what you can and can’t bring into Carolyn Crayton Park for the 40th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

According to a release from the festival team, there will be a “Clear Bag Policy” enforced during the festival between March 18th -27th.

The policy states that anyone wanting to bring a bag must bring a clear one, and any bags that are tinted plastic, printed pattern plastic, mesh bags or any other bag that isn’t clear, will be asked to return their bag to their car. Any bags left outside the gates or within the footprint of the festival will be disposed of by security.

This policy does not pertain to medical supply bags or diaper bags– which can be brought in, but will be searched and tagged by security.

Additional security measures will include all guests being wanded before entering the park, outside food or drink is not permitted into the park, and pets will not be allowed into the park.

For a full list of policies and events throughout the festival, check out cherryblossom.com