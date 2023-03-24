Cherry Blossom Festival features Connecticut street artist’s murals

Ryan Christenson, also known as "ARCY," is the artist behind the spray-painted murals. He has been tasked with completing them by the end of the festival.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Cherry Blossom Festival added an art gallery to its lineup this year, featuring 10 large murals created by a street artist from Connecticut.

The murals, which represent Macon and its history, are being painted in the round building at Carolyn Clayton park. Keep-Macon Bibb Beautiful organization says the artwork is helping to draw visitors to the festival.

“He creates what I think are absolute masterpieces, and he does it with spray paint, which I think is more intriguing,” the festival’s Director of Operations Katie Hart said.

You can watch the creation of the murals during the festival.

“I travel a lot throughout the country, and I share my public art, and it’s awesome to find these hidden gems,” ARCY said. “And Macon, I’ve never been here before, it’s amazing I love it.”

The murals will be showcased during the festival’s finale on Sunday.