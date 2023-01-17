Cherry Blossom Festival announces this year’s Headliners

Photo Credit to Cherry Blossom Festival Social Media

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Cherry Blossom Festival has announced their Headliners for the Nightly Concert Series at the Festival at Carolyn Crayton Park.

The announcement came on the Cherry Blossom Festival’s social media pages, stating that the following would be headlining the Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage:

Friday, March 17th: AJ The DJ Entertainment

Saturday, March 18th: Junior Marvin & the Legendary Wailers

Sunday, March 19th: A Tribute to Elvis

Monday, March 20th: Demun Jones Music

Tuesday, March 21st: The Sugarhill Gang

Wednesday, March 22nd: Rock the 90’s

Thursday, March 23rd: Yacht Rock Revue

Friday, March 24th: Eli Young Band

Saturday, March 25th: Mothers Finest

Sunday, March 26th: Macon Pops

Concerts in this series are free to attend with admission to the Festival, and will take place at 8:00 p.m. on each day unless otherwise stated. Macon Pops will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. for the finale of the Festival though.

The Cherry Blossom Festival page finished by thanking sponsors– including Drew Exposition, Coca-Cola, YKK, Yuengling, Bud Light Selzter, ICB Construction Group, CGTC, Cadence Bank, 41NBC, Cumulus Media 99.1 , 92.3, 93.7, and 95.1.

The whole post can be viewed below: