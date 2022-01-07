Cherry Blossom Festival announces first headliner

The Cherry Blossom Festival announces Walker Hayes as the first of three major headliners to perform at the 40th Cherry Blossom Festival. Hayes will perform on the Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage at Carolyn Crayton Park on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Photo provided by Cherry Blossom Festival)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Country music artist Walker Hayes will be one of the headliners at this year’s Cherry Blossom Festival.

The festival announced that Hayes will perform on the Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage at Carolyn Crayton Park on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Hayes is best known for the catchy song “Fancy Like”, which has been used in a national advertising campaign for Applebee’s restaurants.

The festival says the Hayes announcement is the first of three about headliners this year. They’ll announce the next headliner on January 14th. Admission to the park is $5 Sunday-Thursday and $10 on Fridays and Saturdays. The concert is included in the admission to Carolyn Crayton Park. It’s free admission for children 10 and under.



