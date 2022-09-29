Cherry Blossom Festival announces 38 Special as headliner of Veterans Day Celebration

Photo Credit to Cherry Blossom Festival

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Cherry Blossom Festival has announced the headliner of the Veterans Day Celebration concert to take place on November 6th.

Nationally known rock group 38 Special has been selected to headline the concert at Historic Luther Williams Park in early November that’s being held to salute veterans. The free event begins at 4 p.m. with a kid’s zone and food trucks– 38 Special will be taking the stage at 5 p.m. Before the concert, a Veterans Day Parade will be held at 3 p.m. in downtown Macon.

Applications to apply to be in the Veterans Parade are open until October 21st, those interested should visit www.cherryblossom.com

38 Special is mostly known for hits like “Hold on Loosely”, “Rockin’ Into the Night”, “Caught Up in You”, “Fantasy Girl” and others.

Mayor Lester Miller had this to say about the announcement:

“I’m proud and honored that our community is again stepping forward to honor and thank our local Veterans for the service and protection they provided our country, and to thank the Cherry Blossom Festival and Macon Bacon for organizing this wonderful series of events,” … “To have our Veterans be the focus of a parade in the heart of our community, and then to hold a concert in their honor, says a lot about who we are and how we feel for the people who have kept us safe.”