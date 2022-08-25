Chef Scottie Johnson’s recipe for lobster croissant sliders

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — This week Chef Scottie Johnson came by the studio to share his delicious recipe for lobster croissant sliders, here’s how you can make your own at home!

Ingredients

4 lobster tails, cooked and cut into small pieces

1/3 cup mayonnaise

Dash of favorite hot sauce

1 rib celery, finely diced (optional)

1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley

1 teaspoon minced tarragon

1/4 teaspoon lemon zest

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon cajun season

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 croissants, halved

Unsalted butter, room temperature

1/2 cup finely sliced sweet picklesPreparation

1. In a bowl, combine the cooked lobster meat with the mayo, and remaining ingredients. Stir well to combine and season to taste with salt and pepper.2. Cut the croissants in half and lightly butter each side. Heat a skillet over medium heat. Place croissants in skillet, cut side down, and toast until rolls are golden.3. Place the lobster mix on croissants, garnish with the sweet pickes, cover and enjoy.

Instagram: chefscottiej

Roku Channel: Food for Thought and The Soul

Facebook: Blessed and Highly Flavored Cuisine, LLC