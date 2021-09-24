CGTC celebrates Adult Literacy Month

According to United Way of Central Georgia, nearly 69% of children are not reading at grade level.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– September is Adult Literacy Month and Central Georgia Technical College celebrated on Friday.

The college had tents set up on its North campus, and students got the opportunity to speak with recruiters about different job opportunities. Officials with CGTC discussed courses and certificates offered for enrolled students, high school students, and others in the community.

According to United Way of Central Georgia, nearly 69% of children are not reading at grade level.

Dr. Wanda West, Project Manager for the college’s Adult Learning Division, said CGTC wanted to host the event to celebrate reading and literacy in all forms.

“Most people have a definition of literacy being only reading but reading is a foundation,” Dr. West explained. “It was our intent to bring students here, not only to recruit but to connect them with a different literacy like health, technology, or transportation literacy.”

The college encourages those who struggle with certain kinds of literacy to reach out to them about special programs or courses.