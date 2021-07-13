CGTC Alumni Network hosting job fairs this week

The Central Georgia Technical College Alumni Network is hosting several job fairs this week as part of a revitalization of the college's alumni network.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Central Georgia Technical College Alumni Network is hosting several job fairs this week as part of a revitalization of the college’s alumni network.

The school hosted several in-person networking events this week that were RSVP only and will also host two days of virtual career fair events on Wednesday and Thursday, July 14 and 15. Morning and afternoon sessions are available.

The job fairs will connect graduates with industries that are actively hiring.

“We do not want to have someone to come out and give an elevator speech about their business and say, ‘I don’t have any jobs available,'” CGTC Foundation Media Specialist Tyler Bryant said. “So this is a very different job fair in that people we’ve invited are actively seeking employees.”

To participate in the virtual job fair Wednesday and Thursday, you can call (478) 757-3503. You can also email foundation@centralgatech.edu.