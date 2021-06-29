Ceres Environmental Operations to help with Macon-Bibb yard waste collection

The company will help the county's Solid Waste Department for eight weeks starting Wednesday, June 30.

Mayor Lester Miller, county commissioners and staff started helping with the county's recycling pickup effort on Monday, June 28. (Photo: Macon-Bibb)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Ceres Environmental Operations will help with Macon-Bibb’s yard waste collection for the next eight weeks, starting Wednesday, June 30.

That’s according to a Macon-Bibb news release sent Tuesday afternoon, which said the normal collection schedule already used by Solid Waste will be maintained, so people are asked to put their yard waste on the curb by Sunday night of their scheduled week.

Click here to enter your address and see your scheduled week.

“While we have been patient with the short staffing because of the pandemic, we have come to a point where changes need to be made,” Mayor Lester Miller said. “What was needed was simply more people and more equipment, and we’re taking steps to make that happen. I’m asking for a few more weeks of patience as we bring on more crews and get us all back on schedule.”

Ceres project superintendent Chad Dorsey said the company is proud to stand with Solid Waste to “give them the support they need so they can focus on recycling.”

Ceres is the first of possibly two companies to collect yard waste temporarily.

Solid Waste Crews, support by Miller, county commissions and staff, began helping with recycling collection Monday by emptying cans in areas and on streets that had been missed.

Miller announced a plan on June 24 that included hiring private companies to improve trash and recycling pickup, an ongoing issue in the county for several months.

Ryland Environmental was hired to provide trash, recycling and yard waste collection for about 20% of the county by July 26, which will allow the current company, Waste Management, to reallocate its staff and equipment to the rest of the county.

The county says people won’t see any increase to their monthly solid waste payments because the county will offset the cost of the Ryland hire from the amount currently paid to Waste Management. The cost of the yard waste collection companies will come from Solid Waste’s budget.

To report a missed trash or recycling pickup, call Waste Management at 405-5000. You can also report those through SeeClickFix or the SeeClickFix mobile app.

