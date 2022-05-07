Central State Hospital Redevelopment Authority to add cameras to Renaissance Park

A new partnership is forming in hopes of putting a stop to crime at Renaissance Park in Milledgeville.

Central State Hospital, which has been vacant for several years, has become a tourist attraction for many.

“We have had issues where somebody did take some property from us,” Antebellum Installation sales and services owner Michael Fedeli said.

He located his business at Renaissance Park three and a half years ago.

Fedeli says he installed cameras after someone burglarized his business.

The Central State Hopsital Redevelopment Authority is now partnering with the Milledgeville Police Department to install cameras around the park.

Fedeli loves the idea.

“I think it would help the local security, which usually is just a couple of people, to help monitor what’s going on on a fairly vacant property in the evening,” he said.

A statement from Redevelopment Authority says it’s committed to improving safety and security around the area in order to create new economic opportunities.

The Redevelopment Authority approved $15,000 for the purchase of the cameras.

Right now, the park only has security drivers, but the cameras will offer 24/7 protection.

“I have my own security here, 365 Custom Furniture owner Barak Wood said. “And I haven’t had any issues with anybody breaking in, but a lot of people caught on my cameras and stuff.”

He purchased land at Renaissance Park due to Central State Hospital’s unique history.

Wood says he loves showing people around, because the area is safe.

“We have a lot of troopers coming through,” he said. “Baldwin County (Sheriff’s Office), Milledgeville PD drive through quite a bit. Extra security is always good, especially when it comes to businesses.”

The Redevelopment Authority said in its statement its goal is to protect current businesses while attracting new ones.

A date for the cameras’ arrival and installation hasn’t been set.