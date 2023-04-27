Central High School’s Charger Orchestra celebrates 30th anniversary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Central High School’s Charger Orchestra is celebrating a big milestone.

The Bibb County School District says the Orchestra is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a concert and award showcase. The event is set to happen Thursday evening, April 27th, at 7 p.m. at the school’s auditorium.

Winners of the James McCall Education Scholarship and CHS Scholarship will also be announced at this event. Plus, alumni will be practicing and performing with the orchestra and more.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $10, and a livestream is available for the same price here.