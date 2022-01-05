Central Georgia Technical College breaks records with Fall 2021 semester

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Central Georgia Technical College broke records at the end of the Fall 2021 semester with a single-term enrollment of 9,614 students.

According to a release from CGTC, one of Georgia’s largest 2-year colleges, the college recorded more than 18% growth for credit students from Fall 2020 to Fall 2021– which the college attributes to the expansion of online course offerings, dual enrollment, and programs that help fund students’ college experiences.

CGTC has been recognized as one of “America’s Best Online Learning Schools of 2022”, and has been noticed among other nationwide institutions and public technical colleges. Newsweek and Statista were the sources for that information.

The college also made itself the largest provider of the dual enrollment program in Georgia among the Technical College System of Georgia and University System of Georgia when over 4,000 students were enrolled during the Fall term.

The release from CGTC also mentions the Re-Entry Services program the school takes part in, in order to help inmates in the Georgia Department of Corrections to learn marketable skills and reduce recidivism rates.