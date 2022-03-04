Central Georgia CARES to host memorial for its mascot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Central Georgia CARES is inviting the community to celebrate the life of its mascot, AC Pup.

AC was found nearly frozen to death 13 years ago as a puppy when he was rescued. Not expecting to survive, AC persevered. One of the Bibb County Animal Control officers adopted him.

Not long after, he became the mascot for Central Georgia CARES. AC helped promote the importance of spaying and neutering your pets, and helped educate students about the humane treatment of animals.

Sadly, he passed away February 24. Central Georgia CARES will host a memorial in his honor on Sunday, March 6.

We spoke with their chairman, Patti Jones, about AC’s impact.

“He just brought love and happiness to everybody,” she said. “And he did that from the time we saw him as a little tiny baby, until the time he passed away.”

The memorial is at Sardis Heard Funeral Home on Houston Road in Macon at 2 p.m. Central Georgia CARES says anyone can come and pay their respects.