Centerville woman sentenced to 15 years following 2020 crash that killed Americus man

A Centerville woman was convicted Tuesday on the charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree and driving under the influence. She'll serve seven years in prison, followed by eight years of probation.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Centerville woman was convicted Tuesday on the charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree and driving under the influence.

That’s according to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, which said the conviction was reached with a blind plea by the defendant.

26-year-old Jennifer Lynn Davenport was sentenced to a total of 15 years. The first seven will be in the department of corrections, following by eight years of probation.

In September 2020, the DA’s office says Davenport was giving Eddie Davis Jr., an Americus man, a ride home and flipped the vehicle into a fence at 101 Tucker Place.

Davis, trapped inside and unconscious, sustained serious injuries and was given life-saving measures by emergency medical personnel, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DA’s office says Davenport was transported to the hospital, where she was “verbally aggressive and combative” towards hospital staff.

“She pulled out her IV, attempted to leave the hospital, and was forcibly restrained,” the release said.

Law enforcement said Davenport had several indicators of impairment, including slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, dilated pupils and smelling strongly of alcohol.

“The defendant had a sample of blood taken and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed her blood alcohol concentration level at .181, which is more than two times over the legal limit of alcohol consumption in the State of Georgia,” the release said.

“Death of any kind is tragic,” District Attorney William Kendall said. “Death as a result of criminal conduct such as driving while impaired more than twice the legal limit is just senseless. Although we cannot undo what has been done, we hoped to have provided some closure for the victim’s family.”

