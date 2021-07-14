Centerville preparing to open its new fire department

CENTERVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— If you are driving on Houston lake blvd. you can’t help but notice the new fire department. With a new look and a bigger facility, the Centerville Fire department didn’t have to move too far.

The new department is located right next to the old one. But now it’s visible to the public. According to Fire Chief Jason Jones, the old department was in need of various repairs and it was old.

This new department will provide them more space and more space for their equipment.

Chief Jones says unlike other counties, they have all their departments under one roof.

“We house all of our administrative offices, you know training room, bunk rooms, all of that’s under one roof,” said Chief Jones.

Although they are moving into a new building, the plan is to use the old department for storage.

Construction for the new building began in September of 2020, and all that’s left are the finishing touches.

Sergeant Dustin Talley has been with the department for 13 years and says moving to a new building will come with many benefits.

“We are on a main road, that way we can come out on the main road and respond faster, have a faster reaction time,” said Sgt. Talley.

The SPLOST funds were used in helping construct the facility.

Chief Jones says they are expected to move into the facility by September of this year.