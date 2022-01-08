Centerville Police Department retires K-9 Kali

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It might sound strange, but some dogs have to wake up and go to work just like the rest of us.

We’re talking about K-9 officers, of course, but working a job also means an eventual retirement.

That’s exactly what the Centerville Police Department granted 8-year-old K-9 Kali. Centerville Police Chief Cedric Duncan says the time leading up to retirement is fun for the working pups.

“You can see the interaction between Officer Nesmith and Kali,” he said. “It was play time a lot of the times, but once he said, ‘Let’s go to work,’ she was all about work.”

Officer Mike Nelson is the handler for the remaining K-9 in the department: K-9 Storm.

“Him and Kali would just run around and play while we’re doing paperwork and stuff like that in the office,” he said.

At a recent training, Chief Duncan heard K-9 Kali wasn’t getting through exercises as quickly as she used to, so he made the decision to let her retire.

“Everybody gets tired and needs a break,” he said. “And it was Kali’s time to get that break. She had did her work for the Centerville Police Department. It’s time to let her get some rest now.”

Kali is now enjoying retirement with her handler’s family. Officer Nelson says while he’s heartbroken he won’t see her at work anymore, he’s happy she gets to be a normal dog.

“It’s a dog with a lot of spunk,” he said. “I’m just glad that she gets to enjoy the rest of her life living it with her family.”

The police department is looking to get another K-9 officer. Chief Duncan says they also want someone to take on the K-9 handler role.