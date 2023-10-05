Centerville Police arrest suspect in Wanda Drive shooting

A 21-year-old man is behind bars following a shooting on Wanda Drive that left a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back.

Photo: Centerville Police Department

According to a Centerville Police Facebook post, Centerville Police arrested Willie James Johnson Jr. on Thursday after identifying him through video evidence and witness statements.

The shooting happened on Sunday, October 1 around 1 p.m. Centerville Police responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Wanda Drive.

“A subject wearing all black was seen running from the scene and fleeing the area in a black vehicle,” the Facebook post stated. Police say Johnson was located and arrested at 96 Tiffany Lane in Warner Robins following a search warrant executed by the Houston County Warrants Division and Centerville Police.

Johnson faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.

Centerville Police expressed gratitude toward local emergency services for their quick response and assistance.

“The Centerville Police Department would like to thank the Centerville Fire Department, Houston Co. EMS, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for their quick response and assistance in this case,” the post stated.