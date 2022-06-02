Celebrate ‘National Trails Day’ in Macon this Saturday

National Trails Day is annual event that encourages support of our nation’s public trails.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bike Walk Macon and NewTown Macon are coming together to celebrate National Trails Day, a day of advocacy, events, and fundraising.

National Trails Day is Saturday, June 4th. The annual event encourages support of our nation’s public trails. In Macon, you can take part by hiking Browns Mound, floating down the Ocmulgee River, reflecting in Riverside Cemetery, walking at Amerson River Park or biking at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park.

You can also visit Amerson River Park for the Wild About Trails kids event, from 9:00am to noon, Saturday June 4th. Families are encouraged to bring their friends and bikes to the free event. The event also includes the following:

Bike decorations

Bike parade

Popsicles

Zoo animals from the Museum of Arts and Sciences

You can also use National Trails Day to make a donation to expand and enhance Macon’s Ocmulgee Heritage Trail. According to a Newtown Macon news release, donations will support traffic calming projects that will connect to the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail.

Finally, use the day to connect and share on social media by using the following tags @bikewalkmacon or @newtownmacon with the hashtag #TrailsDayMACON