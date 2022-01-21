Casting call happening in Macon Friday for upcoming feature film
A casting call for the film "Cave Dweller" is happening at Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery in downtown Macon Friday, January 21.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’ve ever wanted to be in a feature film, here’s your chance.
A casting call for the film “Cave Dweller” is happening at Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery in downtown Macon Friday, January 21.
You can arrive any time between 3 and 7 p.m.
They’re seeking everyone 8 and up to portray themselves, townspeople, real EMTs, real police officers and trick-or-treaters.
The film will be filmed in the Savannah area later this year.
See the attached flyer for more info.