Casting call happening in Macon Friday for upcoming feature film

A casting call for the film "Cave Dweller" is happening at Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery in downtown Macon Friday, January 21.
Tucker Sargent,
Casting Call Flyer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’ve ever wanted to be in a feature film, here’s your chance.

You can arrive any time between 3 and 7 p.m.

They’re seeking everyone 8 and up to portray themselves, townspeople, real EMTs, real police officers and trick-or-treaters.

The film will be filmed in the Savannah area later this year.

See the attached flyer for more info.

