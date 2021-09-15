Carl Vinson VA offering COVID vaccines and Flu shots

It's as simple as driving around a corner to get both.

Dublin VA Medical Center hosting Walk-in covid-19 vaccine clinic.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– As a part of President Biden’s Path Out of the Pandemic Plan, all staff at the Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs are required to be fully vaccinated.

To make sure they meet their October deadline, the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is offering vaccines to staff, veterans and their spouses.

“It’s important now more than ever to be vaccinated, said vaccination coordinator, Jessica Hogan. “Vaccination is a form of prevention such as wearing your mask, washing your hands, and social distancing.”

To help the upcoming Flu season, the VA is offering the Flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine.

“Now CDC has recommendations where you can actually get both shots, in the same day, in separate arms. I think it’s much more convenient and safe in the pandemic,” Hogan explained.

Veteran Steve Nunan says he went to do his part by getting the Flu shot. Nunan is reminding other veterans of the military vaccine requirements and encourages former soldiers to step up and serve their country again.

“Think about it, when you were back in the service if you were on a ship like I was, we were all one big unit. If you were in the Army, you were a squad. Same with Marines, and Air Force. Look out for your teammates, get a shot so you don’t get sick and you don’t make other people sick too.”

The drive-thru clinic is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The shots will be available until October 8. To get the shots, bring a form of ID and give the VA your name and last four digits of your social security number.