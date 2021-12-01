Carl Vinson VA Medical Center recognized for lowering pneumonia cases

The Veterans Health Administration recently recognized one dental hygienist at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin.

Carl Vinson VA medical center recognized for lowering pneumonia cases Happen Program

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) — The Veterans Health Administration recently recognized one dental hygienist at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin.

In September, Michelle Lord implemented the H.A.P.P.E.N program, which stands for Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Prevention by Engaging Nurses.

The program was created to address the oral health of veterans.

Since being implemented, the program has helped bring pneumonia cases at the VA to zero.

Lord says she didn’t do it on her own and credits nurses for their hard work.

“Helping reduce people’s chances of getting the pneumonia will also help reduce any respiratory illnesses that they may occur or may incur by any of those viruses,” she said.