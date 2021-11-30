Carl Vinson VA Medical Center hosts food giveaway

It was the VA's seventh food giveaway but the first one that was open to the whole community.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center partnered with Buckhorn Food Ministry Monday to give back to the community.

They held a drive through food giveaway.

Those in need picked up boxes of food items which included, chicken, vegetables, fruits and juice.

A line of cars was ready to receive food even before the start time.

“Just to be able to just provide just something to a family during this holiday season is very rewarding,” Keith Griffin, the Chief of Volunteer Services at the VA, said. “Here at the VA, we’re known as a hospital, but we try to help out any way we can.”

Organizers prepared 400 boxes before the giveaway began.