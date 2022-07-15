Carl Vinson VA ceremony honors 35 women veterans

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Laurens County is honoring female veterans.

According to the VA, women vets are the fastest growing demographic. Deputy Public Affairs Officer James Huckfeldt says women are making great strides in military service.

The VA partnered with Veterans of Foreign Wars to hold a recognition ceremony Wednesday.

During that ceremony, 35 women were honored for their military service and veteran advocacy.