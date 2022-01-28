Canadian company brings 200 jobs to Middle Georgia

More than 200 aviation jobs are coming to Macon's Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 200 aviation jobs are coming to Macon’s Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

The airport has partnered with MHIRJ, an aviation maintenance and repair company.

Chairman of the Macon Bibb County Industrial Authority, Robby Fountain, says the partnership will make the airport a one-stop shop for airline companies.

MHIRJ will be looking to fill the jobs with local labor. If you are interested, visit mhirj.com.