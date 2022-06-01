Camp Good Grief back in person and seeing more children struggling with the loss of a loved one

Hospice Care Options Foundation in Milledgeville is once again hosting its 'Camp Good Grief.' The camp, which has been virtual since the pandemic, welcomed students back on Wednesday.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Hospice Care Options Foundation in Milledgeville is once again hosting its 'Camp Good Grief.'

The camp, which has been virtual since the pandemic, welcomed students back on Wednesday.

Organizers say experiencing the loss of a loved one is tough for everyone, especially when the person grieving is a child.

“When they come to camp, they find they’re not the only ones that have that problem,” coordinator Brenda H. Knight said. “It seems like we have a lot of deaths this year. I guess that’s due to Covid-19.”

Knight says the purpose of the camp is to help bring children 5 to 16 years of age together to talk about their experiences with grief.

Organizers say grief can come in several ways, including bullying, divorce, foster care, parents in jail or losing a pet.

Children who attend the camp go through several unique activities, including writing a message in a bottle to their loved ones, talking with each other and being outside with others.

Tammie Malone, a camp volunteer, shares the impact the camp has had on her son.

“It really helped my son deal with his grief from losing a brother,” Malone said. “He was 10 when it happened, and he came to camp for several years.”

McKinley Norris lost her grandfather at just 8 years old. As a teenager, she continues to volunteer each year. She says the camp is a great way for children to cope.

“This is really helpful,” Norris said. “It’s a great opportunity. It shows fun ways. It’s not all just sad. It’s a good experience.”

A balloon release will happen at the end of the three-day camp as well as a campfire.

The camp is also being hosted in Warner Robins and Macon. Registration is still open to attend those. You can click here to register.