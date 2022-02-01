Byron Police Department unveils new speed trailer

The trailer is used to collect speed data, which will be pulled from the trailer to help the police department allocate resources to where they're needed.

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Byron Police Department received a grant from the Governor’s Office and Highway Safety recently and used the money to purchase a new speed trailer.

When someone speeds past the trailer, it flashes lights and your speed.

According to Lt. Bryan Hunter, the need for the speed trailer is due to the recent increase in population.

“When we pull the data, it gives us an idea of when we need to deploy resources to that neighborhood,” he said. “If it’s three o’clock in the afternoon and that’s when most speeders are coming through, then three o’clock in the afternoon is when we need to try and focus on that area.”

The new trailer does not ticket drivers or read tags. It will be moved around to other areas that may need it.