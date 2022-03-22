Byron man arrested and charged for possession of child pornography

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Michael Mathis was arrested following the execution of a search warrant on March 17th. The warrant was in reference to an ongoing Sexual Exploitation of Children investigation. The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit worked with the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI Perry Office, and the GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force on the investigation.

The investigation started after the GBI CEACC Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip involved the possession and/or the distribution of child pornography in Peach County. Mathis, 64 of Byron, was taken to the Peach County Jail and charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography).

Anyone with information about other child exploitation cases should contact the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. You can also submit tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477). Or you can go online to https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.