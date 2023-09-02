Byron family fighting pediatric cancer receives custom gift

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. In honor of the month, non-profit organization Roc Solid Foundation , is providing children with custom play sets for it second annual ‘Play Defeats Cancer Tour’ presented by Amazon.

4-year-old named Syre, who is suffering from, is having one of the play set built in his back yard.

Founder and CEO of RocSolid Foundation, Eric Newman, said the project is special to him because he beat pediatric cancer.

“What this means to me and RocSolid Foundation is we allow these families to forget about cancer,” said Newman. ” So when the child comes around the corner and the family comes around the corner, they see the play set for the first time. They’re not thinking about cancer, so that is what hope looks like.”

When the tour stops in cities like Byron, local volunteers gift and assemble a custom-built Backyard Discovery Woodland Swing Set.