Burglary suspect wanted for taking cash from Macon car wash

The burglary happened at the EnMart located at 3311 Mercer University Drive.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of stealing cash from a car wash payment machine.

According to an incident report, the suspect stole cash from a payment machine at the EnMart located at 3311 Mercer University Drive. Deputies say the suspect first tried to break into the machine between 1:39 AM and 2:45 AM on Wednesday, August 25. The suspect returned on the same day with a silver pry bar between the hours of 10:52 PM and 10:57 PM. And the suspect was able to get to the cash on the second attempt.

Deputies describe the suspect as a male about 5’06” to 5’08” tall with short bushy hair, mustache, and facial hair. In the first attempt he was seen wearing a black shirt, camouflage shorts, black shoes and a camouflage ball cap. On the second attempt, the suspect wore all black clothing.

If you can help deputies locate or identify this individual, please contact Investigator Neal Moore at (478) 803-2563 or nmoore@maconbibb.us. You can also call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-877-68CRIME.