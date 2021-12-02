Burglary at Sherwin-Williams Paint store; Suspects unidentified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify and locate two suspects wanted in connection to a commercial burglary that took place in November.

According to the BCSO’s release, the incident happened at the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store off of Mercer University Drive at about 2:50 a.m. It was reported that the two suspects broke into the back of the store and took items before fleeing the scene on foot.

The first suspect is described as a white male wearing a camouflage head covering, light blue shirt, black pants, and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a white male wearing a face mask, black shirt, light gray jogging pants, and a light brown jacket.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the suspects is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.