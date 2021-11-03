BurgerWeekBites: Yollah Social Kitchen + Garden

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Yollah Social Kitchen + Garden created its first-ever entry for Macon Burger Week: “The Latin Lover“.

Yollah opened its doors earlier this year and is new to the #MaconBurgerWeek competition. During MBW, local restaurants create specialty burgers for their customers that aren’t on the regular menu. Then, customers vote for their favorite burgers online to determine a winner.

The head chef of the Latin Mediterranean fusion restaurant, Ishmail Leitzy, says the Latin Lover blows the competition out of the water.

Here’s what’s special between the (Cuban) buns:

ancho chipotle sauce

spicy queso (made in-house)

fried avocados

pickled onions

“We want all of our combinations to come together and make one beautiful sound in your mouth. That’s what it’s about”, Leitzy says.

Yollah Social Kitchen + Garden opens is serving the Latin Lover from 11:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. today through Sunday. If you’ve tried the burger, and you like it, vote for it online at MaconBurgerWeek.com by clicking here.