#BurgerWeekBites: Yollah Social Kitchen + Garden

Yollah Social Kitchen + Garden cultivated its "Latin Lover" for Macon Burger Week.
Marissa Russell,
burger
Yollah's Latin Lover burger for Macon Burger Week.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Yollah Social Kitchen + Garden created its first-ever entry for Macon Burger Week: “The Latin Lover“.

Yollah opened its doors earlier this year and is new to the #MaconBurgerWeek competition. During MBW, local restaurants create specialty burgers for their customers that aren’t on the regular menu. Then, customers vote for their favorite burgers online to determine a winner.

The head chef of the Latin Mediterranean fusion restaurant, Ishmail Leitzy, says the Latin Lover blows the competition out of the water.

Here’s what’s special between the (Cuban) buns:

  • ancho chipotle sauce
  • spicy queso (made in-house)
  • fried avocados
  • pickled onions
burger

Yollah’s Latin Lover burger for Macon Burger Week.

 

“We want all of our combinations to come together and make one beautiful sound in your mouth. That’s what it’s about”, Leitzy says.

Yollah Social Kitchen + Garden opens is serving the Latin Lover from 11:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. today through Sunday. If you’ve tried the burger, and you like it, vote for it online at MaconBurgerWeek.com by clicking here.

Categories: Bibb County, Business, Community Calendar, Contest, Featured, Happening Now, Local News, Reviews

Related