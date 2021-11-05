BurgerWeekBites: Satterfield’s “Big SATT” burger

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Satterfield’s created the “Big SATT” burger for Macon Burger Week.

During MBW, local restaurants create specialty burgers for their customers that aren’t on the regular menu. Then, customers vote for their favorite burgers online to determine a winner. Satterfield’s is the only participating restaurant that entered a smoked burger. Owner/Operator Ben Hampton smokes the burger until it reaches about 160 degrees. He says smoking the burger, rather than grilling it, technique makes a big difference.

“It’s a slow smoke so it retains a lot of that moisture, gives it a smoky flavor. To me, that makes a big difference,” Hampton says.

Here’s what’s special between the buns:

an 8oz 80/20 patty

cheese

minced onion

house-made pickles

a house-made BBQ thousand island

Satterfield’s serves the ‘Big SATT’ from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. through Saturday. The restaurant prepared more than 100 of these specialty burgers every day. However, Hampton says they’ve been selling out every single day.

If you’ve tried the ‘Big SATT’ burger, and you like it, vote for it online at MaconBurgerWeek.com by clicking here.