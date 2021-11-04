BurgerWeekBites: Buffalo’s Café

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Buffalo’s Cafe created the “This Year’s Winner” burger for Macon Burger Week.

During MBW, local restaurants create specialty burgers for their customers that aren’t on the regular menu. Then, customers vote for their favorite burgers online to determine a winner. General manager Alex Thigpen says their burger is based on an order they get from one of their regular customers. When an employee tasted the burger, she said “man, this is this year’s winner”. Thigpen says whether they win or lose, they can still put “This Year’s Winner” on everything.

Here’s what’s special between the buns:

bacon

homemade mac and cheese

fried onion straws

homemade bourbon bbq sauce

“It’s got everything you could possibly want in a burger. It’s a little sweet, a little bit spicy, and it drips down to your elbows when you eat it”, Thigpen says.

Buffalo’s Cafe is serving the “This Year’s Winner” burger from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. until Saturday. If you’ve tried the burger, and you like it, vote for it online at MaconBurgerWeek.com by clicking here.