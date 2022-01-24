Bulletproof vest saves Jones Co. Deputy’s life

photo courtesy of MGN

JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A Jones County Deputy’s life is saved by his bullet proof vest over the weekend. According to a post on the Jones County Sheriff’s Facebook page by Sheriff Butch Reese, Deputy John Kile was on a traffic stop on Highway 11 between Wayside and Round Oak when the driver of the vehicle, 24 year old Zachary Lucas Olivar of Snellville, shot the deputy in the chest and attempted to flee. Kile was hit in his bullet proof vest which saved his life. Deputy Kile was able to pursue the suspect and with a coordinated effort along with Deputies Jackson and Sullivan and Officer Farley from the city, managed to use stop sticks or tire spikes to safely stop the suspect before he could hurt anyone else. Olivar is being held at the Jones County Sheriff’s Office without bond facing aggravated assault charges.

Following his arrest, Deputy Kile was transported to the Medical Center where he was treated and released.