BS Report: September 8th – Dawgs Start the Season with a Win

The Dawgs open their 2021 season with a strong defensive victory over the Clemson Tigers.

It was a great weekend for Dawgs fans as the defense rolls over Clemson for a victory. What does the rest of the season have in store for the team, and how much of an impact will the offense have? Bill Shanks breaks down this victory and what it means for UGA going forward.