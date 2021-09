BS Report: September 29th – Another Division win for the Braves?

After many struggles and setbacks, the Braves are now in prime position to take the NL East division title for the 4th year in a row. Bill Shanks recaps the year and lays out why the Braves are in a good spot and may have a better showing than previous seasons.