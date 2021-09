BS Report: September 22nd – The Braves Riding High

With back-to-back victories against the Diamondbacks, the Braves have a secure lead over their division challengers.

With back-to-back victories against the Diamondbacks, the Braves have a secure lead over their division challengers. Now they’re in a good position to claim the division title for the 4th time in a row. Bill Shanks outlines how the team pulled through this bad luck year.