BS Report: September 1st – The Dawgs Roster

It's looking like a good start to the season for UGA with much of the Dawgs major talent returning.

College football has returned once again, and this year looks good for the Bulldogs. Head Coach Kirby Smart has a lot of assets returning, and he’ll need them to topple the Tigers of Clemson in their opening game. Bill Shanks takes a look at the roster for the Dawgs to start 2021, and why he thinks this will be the year.