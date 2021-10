BS Report: October 27th – Braves Take Game 1!

The Braves start this World Series off with a statement. A 6-2 victory to take the first game against the Astros.

Bill Shanks is in Houston to preview Game 2 of the World Series, the Braves (1-0) against the Astros (0-1). Will the Braves be able to stay on top after losing Charlie Morton? FInd out what Bill has to say.