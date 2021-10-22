BS Report: October 22nd – Braves Back in Atlanta

The battle for the NLCS continues and the Braves have home field advantage once again.

The NLCS continues at Truist Park, and the Braves are hoping to clinch their World Series spot in front of a home crowd. Bill Shanks will tell you how they can pull it off. Also, it’s week 10 of high school football here in middle Georgia. If you haven’t checked out the End Zone, then tune in at 11:15 tonight on 41NBC to see highlights and scores from our local teams!