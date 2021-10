BS Report: October 20th – Don’t Give up on the Braves

The Braves may have suffered a heartbreaking loss over the weekend in the NLCS, but the season isn't over yet.

Georgia sports fans know all to well the pain of post-season disappointment. The Braves heartbreaking loss over the weekend in the NLCS has lead many of us to jump ship before we get hurt again. But, Bill Shanks will tell you why you shouldn’t give up hope just yet.